Philadelphia Masjid's annual "Feast of Giving" gives free food to thousands: "We're all one family right now"

Philadelphia Masjid's annual "Feast of Giving" end of the year event serves thousands

Philadelphia Masjid's annual "Feast of Giving" end of the year event serves thousands

Philadelphia Masjid's annual "Feast of Giving" end of the year event serves thousands

On Saturday, the community poured into the Philadelphia Masjid in West Philadelphia for the Annual Feast of Giving, an end-of-the-year event aimed at supporting the community both within and outside the Muslim faith.

Children like 7-year-old Salimah Muhammad found joy in the gathering.

"We get to get around together and have a fun time together," she said.

Muhammad's older cousin, Kimberly Wiley, emphasized the importance of the event as a way to treat everyone who came to the mosque like family.

"The Muslim community is a big community, and some people are less fortunate and may not have food to eat," Wiley said.

Organizers prepared enough food to serve over 2,500 people, offering fried fish, crabs, pasta, and halal soul food.

"We wanted to do an end-of-the-year give back to everybody," said Tone Barr, the Community Liaison Director for the mosque. "Even though it's housed at the Philadelphia Masjid, this event was for everyone in the community."

Volunteers served warm meals with Mayor Cherelle Parker even stopping by to lend a hand. Musa Washington, who also pitched in to help, said the sight of people filling their plates filled his heart.

"The energy is blessed — everyone is smiling," he said. Washington, a member of the mosque, said the mission of the feast was to reach out to all people, no matter their faith.

"We have Muslims and non-Muslims here, but in Islam, feeding and 'sadaqah' — which is 'giving charity' — it's not just about doing it with Muslims. It's about doing it with everyone," he said.

Others echoed that sentiment, including Tanya Purdie, another member of the mosque.

"Just to show that we are just as loving and community-based as everybody else," she said.

For some, the feast also served as a source of healing. Regina Jones volunteered in memory of her daughter, Isya Stanley, who was tragically killed earlier this year in Fairmount Park.

"We're here to honor her today. We're actually giving out sadaqah today in her honor," Jones said.

During this season of giving, organizers said they hope the Annual Feast of Giving served as a symbol of unity and love.

"We're all one family right now," Washington said.