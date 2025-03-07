Is it time to put the snow shovels away and pull out the flip-flops? Not quite yet, Philadelphia

If you're wondering when you can safely pack up the snow shovels and pull out the flip-flops, the answer is not quite yet. And certainly not in March.

This is one of the most erratic weather months of the year with historical temperatures ranging from 5-87 degrees! Snowfall is even more extreme, ranging from no snow at all up to 15.2 inches.

Next week, flip-flops will be needed as temperatures will be running 10-20 degrees above average in the 60s. By Wednesday, we will be chasing the first 70s since last November.

Coincidentally Wednesday is the average first date for a 70-degree day here in Philadelphia. That's not the earliest though, plenty of winter thaw was taking place on January 6 in both 1950 and 2007 when we topped 70 degrees.

That late spring, early summer feeling will be even more pleasant with the later daylight hours following the start of daylight saving time this Sunday.

If you are wondering about 80s in March, the warmest March day on record was 87 degrees on March 29, 1945. All but 11 days this month have record highs in the 80s.

So, while 70s next week are impressive, none of the days will be record breakers.

As for the snow, don't be fooled by the upcoming warmth. All but three days in March have seen an inch or more of snow and an impressive 11.7 inches fell on March 13, 1993.

However, April surpasses March in the big snow category with a staggering 19.0 inches on April 3, 1915.

So keep both flip-flops and snow shovels available and be prepared for all types of weather this month including the start of severe weather season.