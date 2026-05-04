A bullet went through the wall of her Philadelphia home. Next door, police found a man armed with 19 guns.

A Manayunk man is facing several charges after police pulled nearly 20 guns from his home, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Thomas Brion, 31, has been hit with more than two dozen charges, including discharge into an occupied structure, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, reckless endangerment of another person and more.

Investigators said they were initially called to the area after a bullet went through a neighbor's wall last week.

A woman who didn't want to be identified recalled the moment when a bullet came through the wall of her Roxborough Avenue home in Manayunk.

"I was sleeping, and I heard this noise. And my mom saw something on the floor, and she didn't know what it was. It looked like a bullet," the woman said.

The bullet hole remains there, days later — just above a bed.

"Terrifying, horrifying, scared, you know, it was just like a nightmare," the woman said.

Investigators determined a gun being held by Brion next door discharged and went through the wall.

When police arrived at the scene, investigators said they pulled 19 guns from his home. They said Brion had 13 handguns, two shotguns and four rifles.

Prosecutors at the Philadelphia DA's office said they also found inside an engraver, firearm components and several homemade suppressors or silencers inside the home.

The DA's office said the find was consistent with a firearms modification workshop. But at this point, prosecutors said they're still looking into what Brion planned to do with all this weaponry.

"Not all 19 guns, we can at least say that, are owned by him. So we're going to be looking into those guns as to whether there was a straw purchase or anytime of illegal transfer of those firearms as well. Those could be additional charges and there could be other individuals involved," said Assistant District Attorney William Fritze, who is a supervisor with the DA office's Gun Violence Task Force.

The woman who had a bullet go through her wall is just ready for things to go back to normal.

"I don't want no aggravation. I want peace," she said. "I want all the guns away and I don't wanna see them ever again."