Philadelphia man killed by driver fleeing Secret Service in Washington D.C.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 75-year-old Philadelphia man was struck and killed by a car fleeing the Secret Service at the National Mall in Washington D.C., the U.S. Park Police said on Wednesday.
At around 1:30 p.m., the Secret Service said they attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW with an expired registration.
The Secret Service said the suspect in the car indicated they would stop, but they then quickly fled southbound on 17th Street NW. The driver then crossed a red traffic signal and struck multiple people, including the 75-year-old Philly man and a 13-year-old girl, in the crosswalk at 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue, the U.S. Park Police said.
The Secret Service said they rendered aid to the 75-year-old and teen. The 13-year-old was treated for minor injuries, and the 75-year-old died at George Washington University Hospital.
Constitution Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street has reopened since the crash, WUSA reported.
The identity of the suspect is not known at this time.
Anyone with information on the suspect or identity is asked to call 911 immediately.
