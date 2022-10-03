Philadelphia man gets new, free smile following car accident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For most people, a car accident is one of the worst days you can have but not for one Philadelphia man. An act of kindness from complete strangers has literally changed his smile and has given him a new outlook on life.

The last time CBS3 saw Greg Cuta, he looked different. Decades of bad dentistry left him with only a few teeth. But, he was about to get a brand-new smile, all thanks to the kindness of two strangers.

"It definitely changed a whole different prospect of my life," Cuta said.

On the afternoon of Feb. 1, Cuta hit a patch of black ice while crossing the Tacony Palmyra Bridge and accidentally rear-ended Cecilly Rudalavage's car.

Lucky for him, she was a dental implant sales rep with a huge heart.

"The first time I met him, it was just like he was so embarrassed and didn't want to show you what he looks like," Rudalavage said. "And every single time he has come in here, or I've talked to him over the phone, he just seems like his whole outlook is different."

Rudalavage wanted to gift Cuta a new set of teeth, but x-rays revealed he would require a rare type of surgery.

So she enlisted the help of Dr. Simon Oh, one of the few surgeons in the world capable of performing the procedure and who offered to do it for free.

"The story of it all is just so fun because he wasn't expecting anything like this," Dr. Oh said. "And from what Greg tells us, it's completely changed his life."

By September, Cuta was all smiling.

CBS3 was there when he finally got to trade in his temporary teeth for permanent implants.

"They're better than my original teeth and sharper," Cuta said.

With a brand new smile and a new outlook on life, Cuta says he's looking forward to taking on new foods and whatever challenges life throws his way.

Just don't ask him how to get the same smile for yourself.

"When I explain the story to people, they say, 'well can I get some?' It was like hitting the lottery," Cuta said.