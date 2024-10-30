Philadelphia man arrested for threatening Republican Committee staffer in Montgomery County

Why Montgomery County thinks it'll take under 36 hours to count the vote

Why Montgomery County thinks it'll take under 36 hours to count the vote

Why Montgomery County thinks it'll take under 36 hours to count the vote

A Philadelphia man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a staffer working at the Montgomery County Republican Committee office, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

On Oct. 26, a man called the office, called the staffer a derogatory term and said he was going "shoot the place up" or "blow it up," the staff member told Whitpain Township police. The staff member said they mocked the caller before the threats were made.

Police traced the call to Edward Cieri Jr., 39, who was arrested and charged in the incident.

Cieri was charged with threatening to place weapons of mass destruction and two counts of terroristic threats and harassment. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Maureen Coggins, who set bail at $35,000 unsecured with the stipulation that Cieri not have contact with the victim, stay from all Republican Committee offices and not possess any guns.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

"This defendant crossed the line into criminal behavior when he threatened to physically harm a political staffer and threatened violence against a political office," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement. "That criminal behavior will not be tolerated in Montgomery County. We are committed to a fair, safe and free election, and all of Montgomery County law enforcement is committed to acting swiftly to investigate any threat of violence related to this election and arrest the individuals involved."