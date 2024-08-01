Philadelphia leaders denounce Trump's questioning of Harris' racial identity. But Trump campaign officials stand by claim.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks didn't hold back Thursday.

"Donald Trump is a racist. Period," said the minority leader from the Working Families Party.

Brooks and other Philadelphia lawmakers and union leaders gathered at the 32BJ SEIU building on 5th Street to denounce comments made by former President Donald Trump during the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago the day before.

"She was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black," said Trump, referring to Vice President and likely Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Leaders spoke about Trump's comments Thursday. CBS News Philadelphia

Harris responded to Trump's false claim hours later from an event in Houston, calling it "the same old show," and saying "the American people deserve better."

State Sen. Vincent Hughes said he was not shocked by Trump's comments.

"What he did yesterday was his consistent attitude and nature. He hates Black people. He hates women. And especially hates accomplished Black people and accomplished Black women," Hughes said.

The lawmaker pointed to previous incidents involving Trump, like his pushing of the false "birther" narrative where he repeatedly questioned former President Barack Obama's birthplace. He said Wednesday's comments are more of the same from the Republican nominee.

"Lying Donald Trump. Racist Donald Trump. Misogynist Donald Trump. He proved it yesterday one more time," Hughes said.

But on Thursday, Team Trump Black Media Director Janiyah Thomas said she took no issue with the former President's comments.

"Not at all. I have thicker skin than that. And I am not a flip-flopper. I have been Black all my life, and I don't go back and forth and pretend to be something else," Thomas said.

Harris has long identified as Black. She attended Howard University, a historically Black school. She was also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus during her time in the U.S. Senate. Despite that, Thomas defended Trump's false claim.

"Kamala Harris likes to flip-flop. She doesn't know when she likes to be Black or when she likes to be Indian. And I think she likes to be Black when it's convenient for her," Thomas said.

Trump's comment comes as his campaign has sought to court Black voters, with polling showing he is making inroads. The latest CBS News Poll from July shows Black voters still overwhelmingly supporting Harris, 76% to 21%. But that 21% would mark a 13-point jump from Trump's share of Black voters in the 2020 election, according to the Pew Research Center.

Joe Watkins, a former White House aide to President George H.W. Bush, doesn't believe Trump's comments will hurt those efforts.

"What he did I think was very calculated, and certainly in any way didn't hurt him," Watkins said. "Black voters who were not inclined to vote for him are not going to vote for him anyway. And for those Black voters who might be inclined to give him a shot, he was able to certainly raise some questions for many of those voters."

Watkins was asked if he believes Trump is racist.

"No, I don't think he's racist. I think he sees race, but I don't think he's a racist," Watkins said.

Thomas says the Trump campaign will continue its efforts to court Black voters for November's election. And their message will not change.

"It's the same message. We're saying if you want safer neighborhoods, stronger economy, safer borders, vote President Trump," Thomasn said.

But Hughes believes the comment will have an impact on the race and help the Harris galvanize support from Black voters.

"I anticipate record turnout, record turnout in many communities, especially the Black community," Hughes said.