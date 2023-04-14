Zero toxic compounds found after Hunting Park junkyard fire, city says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No toxic compounds were identified in the air following a junkyard fire in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood, the city said Thursday.

The city said all people living in the area of the fire of the 500 block of West Annsbury Street can return to their normal routines.

The air sample collected by the collected by Air Management Services didn't detect any toxic compounds that would threaten the health of nearby residents, the city said.

The 3-alarm fire started just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Crews placed the blaze under control about two hours later.

One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported. It also forced Hunting Park Christian Academy and Cayuga Elementary School to temporarily shelter in place.

The fire happened one day after a massive wildfire torched 4,000 acres in Ocean County, New Jersey.