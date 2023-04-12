Watch CBS News
Firefighters battling 3-alarm junkyard fire in Hunting Park

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Large junkyard fire in Olney
Large junkyard fire in Hunting Park 01:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a junkyard in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The blaze broke out on the 500 block of West Annsbury Street on Wednesday.

At least a dozen cars and trucks are on fire near several row homes.

At least two schools -- Hunting Park Christian Academy and Cayuga Elementary School -- have issued a shelter-in-place because of the fire.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is investigating a possible air quality event. At this time, inspectors say no specific hazardous substances have been identified.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday, meaning there's a high risk for the spread of wildfires.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 2:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

