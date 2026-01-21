Another brutally cold morning Wednesday in Philadelphia region, tracking snow. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday in the Philadelphia region will be another brutally cold morning with lows in the teens.

The winds, however, on Wednesday will be weaker, which will keep the feels-like temperatures mainly above zero.

NEXT big weather change

After a brief warm-up through the second half of the week, another Arctic blast will arrive going into the weekend.

High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to only peak around 20 degrees, with low temperatures back into the single digits to around 10 degrees.

CBS News Philadelphia

How much snow could Philadelphia get this weekend?

A significant winter storm could be on its way this weekend.

The biggest factor in how much snow we receive is the storm track, and that is still our biggest uncertainty.

Currently, both long-range models show the storm center sliding through the Carolinas and northeast into the Atlantic. Here in Philadelphia, we could be on the northern edge of the storm or close to the center.

CBS News Philadelphia

Models have the snow totals all over the place and could range from a coating to 3 inches if we are on the far northern edge, with higher amounts south of the city.

If we are closer to the center of the storm, we could see significant amounts of 6 to 12 inches or higher across the entire area.

Again, the amount of snow is all about location, location and location. Someone in the mid-Atlantic will likely see monster snow numbers. Will it be Philly? It's too soon to say, and here is why.

CBS News Philadelphia

One model has heavy snow, one model has smaller snow, and one model has medium snow.

The first long-range model, the European (ECMWF), has the heaviest snow stretching from Virginia to Philadelphia to New York. Big snow totals

The second long-range model, the American (GFS), has the heaviest snow stretching from Tennessee through Delaware. Lower, if any snow totals

Finally, the National Blend of Models (NBM) has the heaviest snow stretching from Virginia through northern Delaware. Medium snow totals

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for coldest morning. High 37, Low 11

Thursday: Milder. High 47, Low 34

Friday: Some sun. High 42, Low 29

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert frigid temps. High 19, Low 13

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for frigid, snow. High 17, Low 11

Monday: Bitter cold. High 26, Low 14

Tuesday: Cold but sunny. High 28, Low 14

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast