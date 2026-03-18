Philadelphia International Airport turns one of busiest terminals into fan zone for America 250 celebrations

Philadelphia is preparing for a surge of major events expected to draw millions of visitors in the coming months, and officials say the effort is starting at the airport.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia International Airport transformed part of Terminal B-C into a fan zone, featuring merchandise, games and giveaways aimed at welcoming travelers and building excitement for a historic stretch of events.

"This is my first time here and it looks very exciting, looks very busy and it looks like everybody is having fun," Donnie Bunch of Winslow, New Jersey, said.

Officials say millions of travelers are expected to pass through the airport over the next five months as the region hosts several major events, including the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the PGA Championship, celebrations marking the nation's 250th birthday, FIFA World Cup matches and the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

To mark the kickoff, the airport set up interactive arcade games and sports simulators for travelers and employees. The event also included photo opportunities with Swoop, the mascot of the Philadelphia Eagles and offered free food for federal employees.

"This is really beautiful and I'm grateful to be a part of this experience, having fun, just allowing the employees to come and celebrate our 250th anniversary," airport employee Shirley Dash said.

Dash encouraged visitors to take part in the upcoming events.

"Y'all better get y'all tickets and get on here to Philadelphia and come to these games," she said.

Despite the festive atmosphere, airport officials are dealing with ongoing challenges tied to the partial federal government shutdown.

Transportation Security Administration agents are at risk of missing their second consecutive paycheck, prompting officials to close some security checkpoints due to staffing shortages.

"These poor people who work here are taking the brunt of it," Miriam Eiseman of Penn Valley said. "I was fearful that if I didn't get here early, that I would be standing in a long line."

Eiseman said she arrived early and did not experience delays, but expressed concern for federal workers who have continued reporting to work without pay.

"They're amazing. If they're here, they're dedicated and amazing employees, and our government is very lucky to have them," she said. "And we're very lucky to have them because without them, we're not going anywhere."