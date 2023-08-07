Ground stop lifted at Philadelphia International Airport

NEXT Weather Alert: Tornado Watch canceled after severe storms moved through the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The ground stop has been lifted for flights arriving and departing at Philadelphia International Airport after severe weather rolled through the region on Monday night.

The flights departing Philly are leaving with significant delays. According to FlightAware.com, there are currently 254 delays at PHL. So far, there have been 95 cancellations at PHL.

A Tornado Watch in the Philly region was canceled, the National Weather Service said.

PHL is advising all travelers to check with their airlines for the latest fight status.