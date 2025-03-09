Human remains found inside Southwest Philadelphia construction trailer, police say

Parties meeting to try and save Crozer Health, teen charged with shooting Newark officer, more news

Philadelphia Police are investigating after human remains were discovered inside of a construction trailer in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police said Sunday that the remains were found inside of a white trailer near 51st Street and Grays Avenue just after 7 p.m. on March 8.

Investigators have yet to identify the body's age or gender due to severe decomposition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and Philadelphia police said they would release details as they become available.