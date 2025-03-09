Watch CBS News
Human remains found inside Southwest Philadelphia construction trailer, police say

Philadelphia Police are investigating after human remains were discovered inside of a construction trailer in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police said Sunday that the remains were found inside of a white trailer near 51st Street and Grays Avenue just after 7 p.m. on March 8.

Investigators have yet to identify the body's age or gender due to severe decomposition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and Philadelphia police said they would release details as they become available. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

