Philadelphia Housing Authority to lay off nearly 300 employees in 2026

The Philadelphia Housing Authority is laying off about 300 employees from its 1,400-person workforce starting in January.

PHA president and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah said the move will save $28 million annually, and that it will be redirected to help residents still looking for stable housing.

"Like many other organizations, PHA is implementing a right-sizing exercise to address its current operating cost model, which is out of line with industry standards," Jeremiah said in a statement. "In doing so, PHA must reduce operating expenses to ensure PHA remains well positioned to serve the residents, maintain and preserve its current housing stock while also expanding housing opportunities for Philadelphians most vulnerable."

The layoffs will begin in two phases. The first will begin on Jan. 15, 2026, while the second will happen six months later.

PHA said it would protect positions that provide key functions, including property management, resident safety and emergency maintenance services.

"Decisions like this are never easy, but they are necessary to protect residents' needs and to ensure the sustainability of our new and repositioned housing assets, and to mitigate potential future reductions funding," Jeremiah said.