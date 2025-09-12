Philadelphia police investigating after man impersonating officer breaks into home, ties up victim in Tacony

Man allegedly impersonates police officer, breaks into home and ties up homeowner in Tacony

Police are investigating after a homeowner said a man impersonating a law enforcement officer held him at gunpoint, forced him back inside his Philadelphia home, handcuffed him and tied him up in chains in a home invasion Friday.

Philadelphia Police Department officers have been on the scene in the 6000 block of Marsden Street in the city's Tacony neighborhood, talking to the victim and neighbors, trying to gather as much information as possible.

The 63-year-old victim spoke with CBS News Philadelphia, but didn't want to be identified.

The victim said he was walking out of his home around 7:30 a.m. Friday when a man dressed as a police officer held him at gunpoint and forced him back inside.

The victim said the suspect handcuffed him, put chains around his ankles, duct taped his mouth and a pillow over his head. The suspect allegedly then interrogated the victim about some bank accounts and transactions he didn't know about.

The victim said he believes it was a case of mistaken identity.

The victim said the man unshackled him, trying to take him somewhere, which is how he was able to break free. The victim said he ran toward Torresdale Avenue, where he met a crossing guard, who later called police.

The victim said the suspect stole his wallet, money and house keys.

The victim said he wasn't injured in the incident, but he remains shaken up.

CBS News Philadelphia captured video showing police focusing on a Jeep parked near the victim's home. The Jeep was towed away later Friday morning as part of the investigation.

A neighbor said she was awakened Friday by the police sirens.

"I heard the sirens. I was upstairs in my room, didn't think anything of it," neighbor Nyeemah Wright said. "I peeked out. That's when I saw a whole bunch of cops. So then I stayed in the house because I didn't know if something active was going on. It was definitely crazy."

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police for more information, and we're still waiting to hear back.