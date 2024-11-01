Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a woman before fleeing the scene in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened on the 4800 block of Levick Street in Tacony just after 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene just after 2:30 a.m.

Police say the woman, who has not yet been identified, is between 20 and 30 years old. She was crossing Levick Street when she was struck by a vehicle and launched 200 feet, losing her sneakers and sustaining several wounds.

Witnesses on the scene told police the vehicle involved in this is a dark-colored or black SUV, with heavy front-end damage due to the crash. They say it was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the woman and sped away after the crash occurred.

Police said they will be collecting the parts of the car that were left on scene and will be canvassing nearby surveillance cameras for footage of this incident.