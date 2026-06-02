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72-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in South Philadelphia, police say

By
Josh Sanders
Josh Sanders
Josh Sanders is a journalist shaped by life-changing events. He joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in August 2023 as a reporter and multi-skilled journalist.
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Josh Sanders

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Philadelphia police have recovered a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Philadelphia late Monday night.

A 72-year-old woman was struck just after 11 p.m. while crossing Oregon Avenue at Broad Street. Police say a small SUV ran a red light and struck the woman before fleeing the scene.

The woman was hit with such force that she was thrown nearly 100 feet.

The SUV was described as a light blue Chevrolet with the letters "MLK" in its license plate. Crash investigators found pieces of the SUV's headlight at the scene.

Tuesday morning, officials located the vehicle on Northview Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Now, the investigation will shift to determining who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

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