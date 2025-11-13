Philadelphia's historic sites reopen, federal employees head back to work as shutdown ends

With the end of the federal government shutdown, some of Philadelphia's most prized historic sites reopened Thursday.

Independence Hall welcomed visitors for a brief time, but then officials announced it would close until late January for preservation work.

Still other sites, such as the Liberty Bell, are open for the first time in six weeks.

The end of the shutdown also brings relief to federal workers.

"We are pleased that our members are going back to work," said Richard Gennetti with the American Federation of Government Employees.

Union leaders say spending weeks either furloughed or working without pay during this political fight has been hard on their members.

"They've been reaching out to us for how to access loans, how to access food banks," Gennetti said.

Now all these workers await back pay.

A memo from the Office of Management and Budget indicates money is slated to start going out to some workers this Sunday, with more on Monday and Wednesday. But that pay will only cover the pay period up to Nov. 1. The rest of the pay — plus overtime and bonuses — is set to come in the next pay period. Union leaders think it'll take time.

"When they get the back pay is a question that we're going to follow very closely," Gennetti said.

Mike Christine, the eastern regional vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, worries that while the shutdown ends in the short term, it could have long-lasting impacts on an already strained workforce. He said he expects it will take about a month for workers to get all the money they are owed.

"We have seen some resignations. We've definitely seen retirements," Christine said. "Being 3,800 controllers short, we need the next generation to come and join us. And unfortunately, the spotlight that's been on us has not been the most attractive recruiting video."

The funding plan passed in Washington Wednesday night runs through Jan. 30. As Christine warned, there is concern we could be right back here then. His message to lawmakers is to find a way to keep federal workers out of these political fights.