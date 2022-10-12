Lockdowns lifted at 2 Philadelphia schools over firearm threats
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two separate incidents at Philadelphia schools led to lockdowns. In both cases, students were responsible for the incidents.
A Philadelphia charter school was locked down Wednesday afternoon after police say a student brought a gun into the school.
Richard Allen Preparatory Charter on South 58th Street was placed on lockdown just before 12:30 p.m.
Police say a 14-year-old student brought a firearm into the school.
The weapon was recovered and the student was reportedly arrested.
No one was injured and the lockdown was lifted about an hour later.
Then, a high school in North Philadelphia was placed under lockdown after a 14-year-old student threatened to bring a firearm to school, police say.
Edison High School on the 100 block of West Luzerne Street was put into lockdown around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say an arrest was made and they investigated the scene with a K-9 team.
Authorities say, there were no weapons recovered and no injuries reported.
Authorities say both lockdowns were lifted at 1:45 pm.
