Lockdowns lifted at 2 Philadelphia schools over firearm threats

Philadelphia charter school put on lockdown after student brings firearm to school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two separate incidents at Philadelphia schools led to lockdowns. In both cases, students were responsible for the incidents.

A Philadelphia charter school was locked down Wednesday afternoon after police say a student brought a gun into the school.

Richard Allen Preparatory Charter on South 58th Street was placed on lockdown just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say a 14-year-old student brought a firearm into the school.

The weapon was recovered and the student was reportedly arrested.

No one was injured and the lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

Then, a high school in North Philadelphia was placed under lockdown after a 14-year-old student threatened to bring a firearm to school, police say.

Edison High School on the 100 block of West Luzerne Street was put into lockdown around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say an arrest was made and they investigated the scene with a K-9 team.

Authorities say, there were no weapons recovered and no injuries reported.

Authorities say both lockdowns were lifted at 1:45 pm.