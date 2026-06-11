Cooling centers open in Philadelphia as city declares Heat Health Emergency

The City of Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12 as heat index values are forecast to reach triple digits.

The emergency goes into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and is currently scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Friday. However, the city says the declaration could be extended if weather conditions worsen.

As part of the Heat Health Emergency, the city has opened a number of cooling centers for people to visit if they're in need of a cool, safe place. Dozens of cooling centers are located at various community centers, libraries, religious centers and parks. Residents can also find a cooling center near them by calling 311.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will climb into the mid-90s, but intense humidity will make temperatures feel more like 100+ degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for both days.

With the opening of the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival in Fairmount Park, the city is reminding visitors that the festival has multiple water stations and two large tents filled with fans and misters for soccer fans to cool off.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Heatline will be activated from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. throughout the duration of the emergency. Anyone with concerns about potential heat illness or steps to take to avoid heat stress can call 215-765-9040.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation also plans to open the city's more than 60 outdoor pools on a rolling basis starting on Friday, June 12. A list of where to find a swimming pool is posted on the city's website.

For the latest weather and emergency alerts from the city, you can sign up for the free ReadyPhiladelphia notification system by texting READYPHILA to 888-777.