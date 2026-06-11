Hot, humid Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking severe storms. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, just hotter, more humid, and a greater risk of severe storms. Remember your pets as the heat feels-like-temp hit 100-plus across most of the Philadelphia region.

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The humidity becomes downright oppressive and stays like that through Friday night.

In addition, the temps will be headed back into the mid-90s Thursday and Friday, bringing the feels-like-temps to 100 degrees, perhaps higher during the peak heating of the day. The region will be under a heat advisory on Thursday and Friday due to the dangerous heat. For those reasons, we have issued a NEXT Weather Alert for both days.

CBS News Philadelphia

As for storms, we have a level 2 severe risk both Thursday and Friday, which means scattered severe storms are possible. Timing will be primarily during the late afternoon and evening, even into the late evening hours. Keep your app handy and a way to receive weather information when the storms hit. Your NEXT Weather Team is constantly monitoring and will keep you posted.

CBS News Philadelphia

The 90s will be around through the weekend, but there will be a considerable difference in humidity, which will make it feel much cooler than the prior few days. It will be a GREAT WEEKEND for pools, rivers, water parks, and the beach. Make your plans now for this early taste of mid-summer

FYI: Summer officially begins Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m., which is also Father's Day, which means the longest day of the year just became Dad's day to shine a little longer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 95, low 71.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 96, low 74.

Saturday: Less humid. High 92, low 71.

Sunday: Hot for FIFA World Cup. High 93, low 68.

Monday: Showers. High 85, low 69.

Tuesday: Showers. High 82, low 68.

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. High 87, low 68.

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