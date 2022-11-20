Watch CBS News
Runners brave cold weather in Philadelphia half marathon

By Ross DiMattei

Runners brave cold weather in Philadelphia half marathon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Marathon weekend is off to a good start in Philadelphia. Thousands braved the cold to warm up with a half marathon Saturday morning before the full marathon Sunday.

A bitter cold morning couldn't keep thousands of runners from competing in this year's Philadelphia half marathon.

"It's awesome! I didn't expect this many people, to be honest," Mike Melillo, of Connecticut, said. "I know they're doing the full marathon tomorrow. I figured that it would be more crowded but there's tons of people lined up and ready to go. It should be a good race."

And it was. 

The wheelchair athletes led the way, followed by wave after wave of runners, all pounding the pavement along the Ben Franklin Parkway. 

"I like the big city. I think you can really feed off the crowd," Tricia Smith said. 

Runners like Smith brought the whole family, hoping to keep them close while conquering the course.

"Feels good, feels good," Smith said. "I might see them only once briefly on the race course, but it's nice. I think they come with me to most of my races for support and encouragement, which is always a plus."

And those who were not as willing to lace 'em up made sure to show up with signs and support for those who did run.

"We're all here," Melillo said. "My daughter is running her first half marathon, so we all came down to support her and cheer her on."

The half marathon is one of several races this weekend.

It's all leading up to the full Philadelphia Marathon, which starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Road closures will be in effect across the city. 

First published on November 19, 2022 / 7:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

