Chance of showers Friday afternoon in Philadelphia region ahead of beautiful weekend

Happy Friday! We will have a few more clouds today as a weak weather system passes by, bringing an occasional shower or two during the afternoon and evening in the Philadelphia region.

Highs should still top out in the mid-upper 70s, despite any cloud cover. Then, we set the stage for a beautiful sunny and warm fall weekend with one or two spots possibly hitting 80 degrees on Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia

It will be absolutely gorgeous for the Phillies games on Saturday and Sunday. Our NEXT Weather maker arrives late Sunday night into Monday morning with another round of rain showers, possibly making your Monday morning commute just a touch slower but those shower chances end by mid-morning on Monday.

Turning to the tropics, Kirk is now another major hurricane in the Atlantic, with wind speeds at 145 mph, making it a Category 4 storm. As of now, it looks to stay over open water and move to the north, as will our next tropical system, Leslie.

CBS News Philadelphia

Leslie is also forecast to become a major hurricane, but like Kirk, poses little to no landfall threat at this point.

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you and your family ahead of the storm and alert you to any potential impacts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 77, Low 56.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 61.

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 75, Low 54.

Monday: Morning showers. High 73, Low 59.

Tuesday: Cooler. High 68, Low 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, cool. High 67, Low 46.

Thursday: Showers possible. High 71, Low 54.

