LA Kings tie game against Flyers with a late goal before Philadelphia wins 4-3 in shootout

The shorthanded Philadelphia Flyers notched their fourth win in five games with a shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night.

Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov scored in the shootout, while Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin failed on their shootout attempts for Los Angeles.

Panarin had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles. He ensured the Kings picked up a point in the standings with a blistering wrist shot on a power play that tied the game at 3 with 9:32 remaining.

Philly's Noah Cates had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim also scored, and Samuel Ersson made 22 saves. The Flyers remained six points behind Boston and Detroit for the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots. The Kings still moved into the second wild card in the Western Conference.

It wasn't Philly's only win over the Kings in California on Thursday night — the 76ers, also on a road trip, beat the Sacramento Kings.

Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) skates after scoring a goal as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks on from the ice and referee Cody Beach, back right, gestures during a shootout of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Los Angeles. Jessie Alcheh / AP

On Wednesday night at Anaheim, Cates scored in overtime in the Flyers' 3-2 victory over the Ducks.

Quinton Byfield and Kopitar also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves.

The Flyers were without forwards Sean Couturier (upper body), Luke Glendening (lower body) and Denver Barkey (upper body), leaving them to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.