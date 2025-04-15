Philadelphia Flyers sign prospects Devin Kaplan, Alex Bump to entry-level contracts

Fresh off a national championship showdown, Devin Kaplan and Alex Bump have put pen to paper and inked their first NHL contracts.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers signed Kaplan and Bump to their entry-level contracts just days after the two squared off against each other in Western Michigan's win over Boston University in the NCAA DI men's ice hockey championship.

Kaplan will report to the Flyers and will be available in the team's final two games of the regular season. His contract begins now.

Bump's contract will begin in 2025-26, but the 21-year-old will report to the Lehigh Valley on a tryout for the rest of the season.

Bump and Kaplan were both selected in the 2022 NHL draft. The Flyers took Kaplan in the third round and Bump in the fifth round.

Kaplan leaves Boston University after his junior season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward registered an assist in the Terriers' national-title game loss to the Broncos. In his final collegiate campaign, Kaplan scored 10 goals and 18 points in 38 games.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey, native finished his collegiate career with 25 goals and 64 points in 115 games.

Bump, 21, helped lead Western Michigan University to its first men's hockey national championship in 2024-25 and was named the Frozen Faceoff MVP.

Bump led Western Michigan with 47 points and was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference forward of the year in his final collegiate season.

The Flyers (33-37-10) have two games left — Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Thursday night in Buffalo.