Former Philadelphia Flyer Mel Bridgman dies at the age of 70, team announces

Former Philadelphia Flyer Mel Bridgman has died, the team announced on social media Saturday. Bridgman was 70 years old.

Bridgman was the Flyers' first and only player selected first overall in the NHL Draft, chosen by the team in 1975, the team said on X.

Bridgman played 14 years in the NHL and spent seven years with the Flyers, appearing in 462 regular-season games and 74 playoff games between 1975 to 1982 in the orange and black.

Bridgman served as team captain from 1979 to 1981 and helped lead Philly to two Stanley Cup Final appearances, in 1976 and 1980.

"A prototypical power forward who exemplified Flyers style-hockey," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mel's family and friends during this very difficult time."

After leaving Philadelphia, Bridgman played for several teams, including the New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Detroit Red Wings. He later became the first general manager of the Ottawa Senators for their inaugural 1992–93 season.

According to the NHL, Bridgman finished his career with 252 goals and 449 assists over 977 games.