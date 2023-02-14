Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia florist preparing for a busy Valentine's Day

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

Local florists ready for a busy Valentine's Day
Local florists ready for a busy Valentine's Day 03:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A spot in Mayfair has been creating beautiful bouquets for more than a century.

At Stein Your Florist Co., Valentine's Day bouquets complete with roses, teddy bears and plenty of other accents were on display and ready to be given out. 

"It's a lot of prep work," said owner Patrick Kelly. "We've been working at 50, 60, 70 hours a week."

Our morning executive producer was hard at work too, surprising our morning team with flowers from the shop.

Going out for Valentine's Day? What to know

It's going to be a mild Valentine's Day, our NEXT Weather team reports. It's a nice day for an outdoor wedding, with multiple couples expected to get married in Love Park Tuesday morning.

5 marriages scheduled at Philadelphia's Love Park on Valentine's Day 00:29
Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.