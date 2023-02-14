Philadelphia florist preparing for a busy Valentine's Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A spot in Mayfair has been creating beautiful bouquets for more than a century.
At Stein Your Florist Co., Valentine's Day bouquets complete with roses, teddy bears and plenty of other accents were on display and ready to be given out.
"It's a lot of prep work," said owner Patrick Kelly. "We've been working at 50, 60, 70 hours a week."
Our morning executive producer was hard at work too, surprising our morning team with flowers from the shop.
It's going to be a mild Valentine's Day, our NEXT Weather team reports. It's a nice day for an outdoor wedding, with multiple couples expected to get married in Love Park Tuesday morning.
