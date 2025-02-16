Philadelphia Fishing Show brings enthusiasts of all ages together to talk shop, spend time with friends and family

The sixth annual Philadelphia Fishing Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo in Oaks brought together roughly 13,000 fishing enthusiasts this weekend, highlighting the sport as a multigenerational tradition for many families.

Eight-year-old Andrew LeFante spent time fishing at the indoor trout pond. He said that he likes the sport because it's simple, but there's always some suspense.

"You never know if you're going to catch something or not," he said. "You never know if you're going to catch a 3-inch fish or a 45-inch fish."

LeFante, who has been fishing for five years, learned the skill from his father, Raymond, who has passed it down to all three of his sons.

"Hopefully giving them some life lessons with it," Raymond LeFante said. "It's our time together."

Because the LeFantes don't start their fishing season until March, they attended the show to get a head start. Vendors at 240 different booths offered everything from fishing poles to bait, artwork and clothing.

For the Clark family, spanning three generations, the expo was about more than just buying gear.

"It's bonding time. That's the most important," Tracy Clark said.

Even vendors at the show emphasized the importance of relationships over sales.

"I prefer doing shows because I can talk to customers face to face and talk to them about the type of fishing they do," said James Counts Jr., who is the owner of MX Plugs.

"You see the same customers year after year coming back. You get to see those local faces. Get to hear their stories," John Field, the co-owner of Fresh Baitz, said.

And stories were in no short supply. When asked about his biggest catch, Moore-Sweet launched into an enthusiastic retelling.

"I'm reeling, I'm reeling, I'm reeling," he said, dramatically acting out the moment. "The fish was as big as my nephew!"

At the end of the day, young Andrew LeFante didn't reel in a fish from the pond, but he walked away with an important perspective.

"You don't catch anything if you're sitting at home," he said.