Woman dead after rowhome fire in Ogontz section of Philadelphia, officials say

A woman was killed in a fire at a home in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood early Thursday morning, officials said.

Crews were called to the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue, near Limekiln Pike, around 4:45 a.m. Philadelphia police said a woman was pulled from the fire and taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead there a short time later.

CBS News Philadelphia

We're working to determine if anyone else was inside the home or injured in this fire.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the blaze was brought under control in less than 30 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.