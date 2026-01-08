Watch CBS News
Woman dead after rowhome fire in Ogontz section of Philadelphia, officials say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022.
Joe Brandt,
Paxton Reese, Kyle Burton, Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

A woman was killed in a fire at a home in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood early Thursday morning, officials said.

Crews were called to the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue, near Limekiln Pike, around 4:45 a.m. Philadelphia police said a woman was pulled from the fire and taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead there a short time later.

We're working to determine if anyone else was inside the home or injured in this fire.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the blaze was brought under control in less than 30 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

