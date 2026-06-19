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Woman killed, girl in critical condition after fire at South Philadelphia home

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Josh Sanders
Josh Sanders
Josh Sanders is a journalist shaped by life-changing events. He joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in August 2023 as a reporter and multi-skilled journalist.
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Josh Sanders,
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.
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Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A woman was killed and a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after a fire broke out at a South Philadelphia home on Friday morning, according to police.

The fire was called out just before 5 a.m. in a rowhome on the 2600 block of South Mildred Street, a residential block just off Oregon Avenue.

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Citizen App

Video from the Citizen App and Chopper 3 showed fire trucks and ambulances lining Oregon Avenue and smoke hanging in the air.

There's no word on what started the fire.

fire-scene-philadelphia.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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