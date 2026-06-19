Woman killed, girl in critical condition after fire at South Philadelphia home

A woman was killed and a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after a fire broke out at a South Philadelphia home on Friday morning, according to police.

The fire was called out just before 5 a.m. in a rowhome on the 2600 block of South Mildred Street, a residential block just off Oregon Avenue.

Citizen App

Video from the Citizen App and Chopper 3 showed fire trucks and ambulances lining Oregon Avenue and smoke hanging in the air.

There's no word on what started the fire.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated.