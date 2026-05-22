2-alarm fire tears through building in Kensington section of Philadelphia

Flames are spouting from the windows of a garage building in the Kensington section of Philadelphia where a fire broke out Friday morning.

Crews are at the scene of a 2-alarm blaze at E Street and Kensington Avenue. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. By 6:30 a.m. the worst of the flames were out but smoky conditions continued.

At one point, firefighters could be seen trying to access the building through windows, while others climbed on the roof as they worked from multiple angles.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Officials say there are no injuries connected to this fire.

The building is adjacent to SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line. A SEPTA spokesperson said there is no impact on L service at this time but the transit agency is monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.