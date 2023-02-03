Philly Fire Department offers safety tips as temps plummet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The brutal weather is leading people to crank up the heat and fire up their space heaters. However, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department, the majority of home heating fires happen from December to February.

As the chilly temperatures continue, there are some ways to help you stay warm and avoid any accidents.

"We're Philadelphians," Philadelphia Fire Department Cpt. Derek Bowmer said. "We deal with the cold weather. It is what it is. People like to turn their pilots on, their gas stoves we discourage that, and we want to encourage you to do your best to stay warm."

Instead of using your gas stove, Bowmer suggests using portable space heaters and plugging them directly into a wall outlet.

"Do not leave those things unattended," Bowmer said. "Heaters, three feet away from any object surrounding it. And if you leave the room or the area, make sure you turn it off."

For Andrew Russell, he's mostly using his heat pump to keep his home warm.

"We use a heat pump, and we use space heaters occasionally if it gets really cold," Russell said.

If you haven't turned on your heat yet this season, make sure your pilots are on.

Bowmer also suggests having a working smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide detector.

"Radiator heat, oil burners things like that where you can't smell, you can't see any of this gas," Bowmer said. "We want to ensure those alarms are in your house."

In case of an emergency, keep nearby fire hydrants cleared so firefighters can easily access them.

"We got big trucks coming through and so move aside so we can get through," Bowmer said.

For those with generators, the fire department advises you to keep them outside as far away as possible from your home and any windows.

"Smoke alarms, escape plans, be vigilant with what's happening in your home," Bowmer said.