Fire scorches auto body shop in Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022.
Joe Brandt,
Bill Seiders, Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fire damages auto body shop in Northeast Philadelphia
Fire damages auto body shop in Northeast Philadelphia 00:54

A fire is now under control after it spread to a Northeast Philadelphia auto body shop, the Philadelphia Fire Department said Thursday.

Crews were called to Bustleton Avenue and Welsh Road around 4:40 a.m. and found multiple cars on fire, dispatchers told CBS News Philadelphia.

fire-bustleton-philadelphia.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

More firefighters were called to the scene and it was placed under control just after 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Welsh Road is closed between Bustleton and Old Bustleton avenues while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

