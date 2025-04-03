Fire scorches auto body shop in Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia

A fire is now under control after it spread to a Northeast Philadelphia auto body shop, the Philadelphia Fire Department said Thursday.

Crews were called to Bustleton Avenue and Welsh Road around 4:40 a.m. and found multiple cars on fire, dispatchers told CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia

More firefighters were called to the scene and it was placed under control just after 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Welsh Road is closed between Bustleton and Old Bustleton avenues while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.