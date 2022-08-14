Man dies after allegedly being struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 64-year-old man in North Philadelphia sustained fatal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Dondra Wade from Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood.

They found the victim bleeding on the 3200 block of Fox Street around 2 a.m., not too far from where he was living.

Medics were on location and pronounced the man dead at around 2:30 a.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

The investigation is active and ongoing.