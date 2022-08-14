Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies after allegedly being struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – A 64-year-old man in North Philadelphia sustained fatal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Dondra Wade from Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood. 

They found the victim bleeding on the 3200 block of Fox Street around 2 a.m., not too far from where he was living.

Medics were on location and pronounced the man dead at around 2:30 a.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 1:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.