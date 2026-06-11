On Day 1 of FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill in Philadelphia, soccer fans brave the heat as World Cup begins

The first 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup match in Philadelphia is Sunday, but the party has already started at Fairmount Park.

Day 1 of the FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill brought excitement, cheers and thousands of people from all over the world who braved scorching heat to celebrate soccer and Philadelphia. Some fans came from Mexico and even from Ecuador.

With Mexico opening the tournament against South Africa, fans and natives said that short of being at the match, Fan Festival was the next best spot to see the tournament.

"I want to experience, the closest I can, to be over there," a man said. "The festival, we're trying to do whatever we can to feel, at least, a little bit like we're at home."

Things went Mexico's way on Thursday.

Fan Fest opened, though on one of the hottest days of the year so far. Fans flocked to the shade, cooling tents, and grabbed the water, but the heat was definitely on their minds.

"My hair is already worried," a woman said.

"We gotta drink lots of water, especially today," said Armando, who is from Pennsville, New Jersey.

While the festival is open to a global crowd, organizers say they wanted to make sure it is distinctly Philly, from the food to the atmosphere.

"Every match, every day, 39 days of celebration of culture of community and soccer right here in Philadelphia," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

If you missed Fan Festival Thursday, you'll have the next 38 days to get there. The event is free but you need to register for a ticket.