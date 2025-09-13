Philadelphia Fall Arts Festival kicks off cultural season at Kimmel Center

Crowds filled the Kimmel Center on Saturday for the Philadelphia Fall Arts Festival, a free event hosted by Ensemble Arts Philly.

More than 50 local cultural groups participated, offering live performances, hands-on activities, and information about their upcoming seasons and educational programs. The event takes place just over a week before the beginning of the Philadelphia Orchestra season and the Ensemble Arts Broadway season.

Tap dancers, Broadway singers, ballet performers, and musicians showcased their art throughout the day. For many families, the highlights included an "instrument petting zoo," hosted by the Keep Music Alive organization, where children could try out instruments for the first time.

Six-year-old Roosevelt Lindor said he enjoyed experimenting before landing on the glockenspiel.

"I just love it because — I don't know about it, but I think it's my favorite instrument," he said.

His mother, Monique Whittle, said it's all about giving him a chance to explore.

"It's nice for him to experience all the different things so he can figure out what he really loves," Whittle said.

Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, said the event is about more than one organization.

"This is about the whole arts season," he said. "If Philadelphia is going to be a great city, it has to be a place where people want to live, work, and play, and today is about showcasing that."

CBS News Philadelphia

Actors Ryan Lynd and Gina Prince -- dressed as Pete the Pirate from Adventures in Toyland and Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, respectively — came from Storybook Musical Theatre in Cheltenham to tell families about their upcoming season.

"I think that theatre is such an important thing in our lives right now," Prince said. "It really shows kindness, compassion, and communication, and how that can translate that on the stage."

Attendees were also able to take advantage of a one-day-only flash sale, with 50% off tickets to more than 50 upcoming performances across the 2025–26 Ensemble Arts season.

"This is how we got most of our tickets last year, so I'm happy to do it again." said Aimee Goldstein, from South Philly.

For some, the day was about more than ticket deals.

"Arts and culture are just as much a part of Philadelphia as the Eagles and the Phillies, without a doubt," said festivalgoer Lou Vogel, a Phillies hat-wearing dad who brought his whole family.

The Philadelphia Orchestra is celebrating its 125th anniversary this season, while the Kimmel Center will mark its 25th year.

"We're really focused on truly celebrating the transformative power of the arts," Fleur said. "We're a leader, we're a convener. As we succeed, the rest of the arts community succeeds."