Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia Wednesday night, according to the fire department.

A house is on fire at 20th and Green streets, and crews are fighting heavy flames from the roof, Philadelphia fire officials said.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.