Live: Philadelphia Eagles to address new parking rules following backlash from tailgaters

New tailgating rules at the sports complex take effect this weekend when the Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams.

The new rules prohibit oversized vehicles from choosing their own parking spot and will restrict them to designated areas in Lots D and N. The changes go into effect Sunday, Oct. 4.

The Eagles and Comcast Spectacor are scheduled to address the new guidelines at 10 a.m. You can watch it streaming live on CBS News Philadelphia.

The Sports Complex Parking Venture announced new parking guidelines last month in an email to Eagles season-ticket holders, sparking backlash from tailgaters.

Following the announcement, some tailgaters held a news conference to protest the new parking guidelines. They said the rules would affect tailgates that have become a weekly tradition during the football season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.