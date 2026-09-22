New parking rules for Philadelphia Eagles home games could change how fans tailgate

Tailgating is a huge part of Philadelphia Eagles game-day culture, but changes are coming that could throw a wrench into some long-standing traditions.

New parking rules at the Sports Complex

In an email to Eagles season ticket holders, the Sports Complex Parking Venture announced new parking guidelines for oversized vehicles at Eagles home games.

Beginning Oct. 4, when the Eagles host the Rams, oversized vehicles will be restricted to designated areas in Lot D and the upper section of Lot N, facing 7th and Pattison.

Parking locations will be assigned by lot attendants and cannot be selected or saved by guests. Oversized vehicle pass holders assigned to lots E and H may park in those lots.

Tailgaters with oversized vehicle parking passes will receive the standard four parking spaces, with the option to purchase two additional spaces for $100, bringing the maximum to six spaces.

Oversized vehicle pass holders assigned to Lots E or H may park in those lots and will also be assigned a parking space within that area. People with those vehicles will be offered the same opportunity to purchase two additional spots.

Guests without an oversized vehicle prepaid parking pass will have to pay the $200 oversized vehicle parking fee for the standard four spaces.

How does this impact tailgating

The biggest change? Along with assigned spaces, guests will be restricted to keeping their vehicles and all tailgating equipment within their assigned or purchased spaces.

Standard-sized cars and trucks, will not be allowed to park next to oversized vehicles in the designated areas. Drop-offs also will not be permitted.

The price was $50 for a standard-sized car and $100 for an oversized vehicle, with no restrictions on how much space a tailgating setup could occupy. That's all about to change.

The change is intended to help ease traffic flow and keep driving lanes open.

The organization said the new guidelines were implemented based on feedback from and collaboration with the city of Philadelphia and community stakeholders.