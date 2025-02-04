Delco nuns pray for Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl: "Bless us with swift and brilliant interceptions"

Inside Our Lady of Angels Convent in Aston, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, the Sisters of Saint Francis were dancing to the music, cheering on the Birds, and gearing up for a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I can't begin to tell you how excited we are around here, I mean, aren't they the best those Eagles?" Sister Debbie Krist said.

The sisters decorated the St. Francis statue with an Eagles hat and scarf, and on Tuesday the Neumann University Jazz Band helped everyone get into the Super Bowl spirit.

"I think we are going to go all the way," Sister Martha Pooler said.

"We've been rooting for the Eagles for a long time, and we know they can do it," Sister Kathleen McCabe said.

Decked out in Eagles gear, the sisters are cheering on the Birds and praying they will soar to victory. They even updated their Eagles prayer that they recited the last time the team was in the Super Bowl.

CBS News Philadelphia

"It is in rallying behind Jalen Hurts that we overcome Patrick Mahomes," recited Sister Debbie Krist. "Where there are Chiefs passes, bless us with swift and brilliant interceptions."

Sister Martha Pooler was born and raised in South Philly and says this run to the Super Bowl feels different.

"They are fighters, and I'm a fighter so I can understand, I think they want it as much as we do," Pooler said.

"I think it's just what Philadelphia needs, and there are no sports fans like Philadelphia, you have to admit that, and it's time," Krist said.

The Sisters are organizing a party and plan to watch the game together on Sunday. They are also praying for a parade down Broad Street.