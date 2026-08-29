Tanner McKee struggles as Philadelphia Eagles get crushed by Cincinnati Bengals in preseason finale

Veteran Josh Johnson threw for 156 yards in the first half, Evan McPherson kicked a 56-yarder for one of his three field goals and the Cincinnati Bengals capped a perfect preseason with a 30-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.

Ke'Shawn Williams had a touchdown catch for the Bengals (3-0).

Andy Dalton completed 12 of 19 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles (0-3).

Neither team played its starters in the final tuneup for the regular season, but there were some roster spots up for grabs.

Tanner McKee struggled in the competition with Dalton to back up Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. McKee completed 12 of 22 passes for 55 yards with an interception in five ineffective first-half series. Dalton took the snaps after halftime and looked better.

Also struggling for Philadelphia was rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon. The wide receiver was targeted five times by McKee, making three catches for 3 yards. McKee's interception came on a drop by Lemon, who is an important piece for the Eagles with the departure of disgruntled star A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. Lemon has missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury and returned to practice this week.

While the Eagles' offense was sputtering in the opening half, the Bengals looked sharp. Johnson, who is behind starter Joe Burrow and backup Joe Flacco on the depth chart, connected with Dohnte Meyers for three first downs on the opening drive, including a 25-yard completion.

Meyers, an undrafted free agent out of Division II Delta State who played the last two seasons in the Canadian Football League, continued his strong preseason. After making three catches for 51 yards on the opening drive, his night was done. He entered with a team-best 191 all-purpose yards in the preseason.

The kicking game was strong for both teams.

McPherson converted all three attempts in the first half, and the Eagles' Jake Elliott made both of his tries, including a 56-yarder at the end of the first half.

After Williams' 11-yard reception from Sean Clifford put the Bengals up 16-6 early in the second half, Dalton led a 14-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Carson Steele. Kentrel Bullock then scored on a 6-yard scamper for the Bengals with 5:59 remaining, and Jamal Haynes had a 39-yard TD run with 4:31 to play.

Bengals: TE Jack Endries went to the locker room early in the third quarter after falling awkwardly and appearing to injure his leg.

Eagles: S Andre' Sam was carted off the field late in the third quarter with an apparent left leg injury. ... CB Isaiah Bolden limped off the field in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Bengals: Host Tampa Bay in their season opener on Sept. 13.

Eagles: Begin the season by hosting Washington on Sept. 13.