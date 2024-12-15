When do the Eagles play today? What to know as Philadelphia hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers

A clash of the Commonwealth is coming to Philadelphia.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their way across the Pennsylvania Turnpike to take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday in a Keystone State showdown.

The 11-2 Eagles look to maintain their winning streak and potentially lock in the NFC East title, while the 10-3 Steelers could clinch a playoff spot of their own with a win.

Here's what to know ahead of Sunday's game between the Birds and Black and Gold.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers is 4:25 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on Fox. Nationwide, fans can also stream the game on NFL+ and Fox Sports.

Can the Eagles clinch the NFC East this week?

The Eagles have already secured a spot in the playoffs, and on Sunday could clinch the division.

To win the NFC East with three games left to go in the regular season, Philadelphia has to beat Pittsburgh and the Washington Commanders have to lose or tie against the New Orleans Saints.

Or, the Eagles would clinch with a tie against the Steelers and a Commanders loss.

The last time the Eagles won the NFC East was in 2022 during their Super Bowl run against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown squash comments about relationship rift

Speculation about the relationship between Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown ran wild this week after Brandon Graham made comments on a radio show about friction between the two following Philadelphia's closer-than-expected win over the Carolina Panthers.

Graham quickly apologized for those comments, telling ESPN's Tim McManus that he "made a mistake and I assumed that it was something that it wasn't."

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith had each voiced their frustration about the passing situation after the Carolina game, during which Brown was seen on the TV broadcast slamming his helmet in his frustration.

But according to Hurts and Brown, things are "all good" between the teammates.

"Sometimes things change as dynamics change, but for him, he knows I have a lot of love for him, just like I have a lot of love for all these guys," Hurts said last week. "Ultimately, he's a guy that's a competitor. He wants to win. He damn sure wants the ball, and he wants to make an impact in the game. I respect that. That's just like all of us."

"It was protection. It was picking up a block. It was maybe reads on Jalen's part. It was maybe us getting open quicker, being where we need to be. It's a timing thing," Brown said. "That's not to say that the sky is falling with our passing game. But it's something to bring awareness to, to focus on, to get better in the moment that we have.

PA lawmakers place bets on Sunday's game

What would a statewide rivalry be without a friendly wager among friends?

Lawmakers on both sides of the Eagles-Steelers aisle are betting their team will leave the Linc victorious Sunday. Mayor Cherelle Parker and Sen. John Fetterman made a bet that if Philadelphia wins, Fetterman, a Steelers fan, will wear an Eagles hat all day Monday.

If Pittsburgh wins, Parker will have to declare that Sheetz is better than Wawa and wear a Pittsburgh hat the day after the game.

And the governor's office is truly a house divided. Last week, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Team Eagles and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis of Team Steelers exchanged some smack talk on 97.5 The Fanatic.