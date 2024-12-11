The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East this weekend. Here's how.
The Philadelphia Eagles already clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Carolina Panthers, and they can clinch the NFC East division title on Sunday.
The Eagles can win the division on Sunday if one of the two scenarios below come to fruition:
- Eagles win against Pittsburgh Steelers and a Washington Commanders loss or tie
- Eagles tie against Steelers and a Commanders loss
The Eagles haven't won the NFC East since the 2022 season during the team's Super Bowl run, when they ultimately fell short against former Birds head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.
If the Eagles do lock up the division on Sunday, it would continue the trend of the NFC East not having a repeat winner for the 20th straight season.
The NFC East hasn't had a repeat winner since the Eagles won the division four straight years from 2001-2004. Since the 2005 season, the division has had a different team capture first place each season.
Last season, the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record but lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.
The Eagles are still alive for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and trail the Detroit Lions, but Philadelphia will most likely be the No. 2 seed in the conference in the playoffs.