Eagles-Steelers' cross-Pennsylvania matchup leads politicians to bet, talk smack and debate Wawa vs. Sheetz

The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers don't meet in the regular season much, being in different conferences. The Eagles hold the winning record in the team's matchups, and won the most recent meeting in 2022 fueled by three touchdowns from wideout A.J. Brown.

Ahead of the cross-Keystone-state battle at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, politicians got involved with a little smack talk, and friendly wagers that could leave some fans embarrassed.

Philly mayor's bet with Fetterman: loser wears the winner's hat, takes side in Wawa-Sheetz rivalry

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced she'd made a bet with Sen. John Fetterman over the Keystone State rivalry matchup.

"When the @Eagles win tomorrow, Senator Fetterman will wear an Eagles hat on Monday wherever he goes. And, I'll suggest that he greet people in Washington with our signature Philly hello, 'Go Birds!'" Parker wrote on X.

I made a friendly bet with @SenFettermanPA on tomorrow’s game with our Eagles vs. his Steelers.



When the @Eagles win tomorrow, Senator Fetterman will wear an Eagles hat on Monday wherever he goes. And, I’ll suggest that he greet people in Washington with our signature Philly… pic.twitter.com/hkS9t3Bmaa — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) December 14, 2024

Parker also bragged that former Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley, "the future MVP," is an Eagle. "So you know we'll come out on top tomorrow."

But if the Steelers win, Fetterman, the former mayor of a town just outside Pittsburgh, is going to have Parker say something that would never fly in the eastern half of the state: that Sheetz is better than Wawa.

She'll also have to wear a Steelers hat all day Monday if the black and yellow pull out a win at The Linc.

I bet @PhillyMayor — when the Steelers win, she wears a Steelers hat all day and proclaims at City Hall:



Sheetz > Wawa (obv)



If Philly wins (unlikely 🙄), I vote in an Eagles hat and proclaim in the U.S. Senate:



Wawa > Sheetz (a filthy lie) pic.twitter.com/5dUyuW1m3R — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) December 13, 2024

Fetterman would have to admit Wawa is better than Sheetz if the Eagles pull through.

Philly-area native Gov. Josh Shapiro not shy about cheering for Birds

Pennsylvania's Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis were also in on the fun, posting a video on social media showing them calling into Philly radio station 97.5 The Fanatic and chatting with Mike Missanelli about the rivalry.

"Josh from Juniata" says in the video that he can cheer for the Steelers when they're not playing the Eagles, but "you cannot B.S. your way through sports in life, or certainly as governor. ... I think you gotta be true to your sports teams and be honest with folks about that, and I am."

Had to talk a little trash before this Sunday.



And that “Austin from Pittsburgh” guy sounded really familiar…



Go Birds 🦅 pic.twitter.com/MP6HLEnpZO — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) December 13, 2024

Missanelli then brings on "Austin from Pittsburgh" to talk a little trash with the guv.

Shapiro jokes that Davis will have to park 12 blocks from the Linc and walk to the stadium in his Steelers jersey.

"And I'm going to invite my friends in Philly to give the lieutenant governor a very warm Philadelphia welcome," Shapiro said.

Davis said Steelers fans travel well and there will be plenty in Philly to back him up.

Shapiro noted that Steelers fans are quick to remind him who has six Super Bowl rings and said the 10-3 team is on a heck of a run this year.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. If the Eagles win and the Washington Commanders lose or tie, the Birds will clinch the NFC East division.