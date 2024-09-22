What time do the Eagles play today? How to watch Philadelphia vs. the New Orleans Saints

From murals to merch, local businesses helping fans show off their Philadelphia Eagles pride

After an embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, the 1-1 Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) will look to right the ship against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) on Sunday.

Here's what fans need to know before kickoff at the Caesars Superdome.

What time do the Eagles play today?

After two back-to-back weeks in primetime, Eagles faithful can settle in for a Sunday afternoon game.

Kickoff for Eagles-Saints is 1 p.m. ET in New Orleans, Louisiana.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on FOX. Nationwide, fans can also stream the game on NFL+.

Eagles injury report

Philadelphia will once again be down its star wideout A.J. Brown due to a hamstring injury. Brown hurt himself during a Friday practice ahead of the Monday night game against Atlanta, and did not practice all week, according to the team.

Starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was also added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot injury. Gardener didn't practice on Friday and is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

On the flip side, the Eagles announced Saturday that they've elevated wide receiver Parris Campbell and tight end Jack Stoll from the practice squad for the battle on the bayou.

We’ve elevated WR Parris Campbell and TE Jack Stoll from the Practice Squad for tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/htGbvqjPdW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 21, 2024

Saints 2-0 heading into Week 3

The Saints are one of just seven teams still undefeated heading into Week 3.

New Orleans opened its season with a 47-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, followed by a 44-19 victory over the Cowboys on their home turf in Dallas – a welcome result for diehard Philly fans.

As of Friday, the Saints had 12 players listed on its injury report. Starting defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is listed out, while LB D'Marco Jackson, TE Taysom Hill, tackle Landon Young, safety Will Harris and wide receiver A.T. Perry are all questionable.