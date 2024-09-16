Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Eagles collapse late in loss to Atlanta Falcons in Week 2

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drake London scored late in the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles collapsed down the stretch and lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 22-21, on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Kirk Cousins and the Falcons drove down the field in just over a minute late in the fourth quarter to retake the lead with just over 30 seconds left. 

Saquon Barkley dropped a crucial pass that would've sealed the game for the Eagles and given them a first down on the previous drive, but the Eagles were forced to settle for a field goal. 

Jalen Hurts threw an interception at the end of the game that sealed the win for Atlanta. 

The Eagles are now 1-1 as they head to New Orleans next week to face the Saints. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

