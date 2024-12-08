What time do the Eagles play today? What to know before Philadelphia hosts the Carolina Panthers

Eagles fans bring tailgating back to the Linc as Philadelphia hosts the Carolina Panthers

After two weeks on the road, the Philadelphia Eagles are back at home to host the Carolina Panthers.

The 10-2 Eagles are looking to extend their winning streak to nine games over the 3-9 Panthers as they chase the Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC.

Here's what to know heading into Week 14.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on Fox. Nationwide, fans can also stream the game on NFL+ and Fox Sports.

Can the Eagles clinch a playoff berth this week?

The Eagles could clinch a playoff spot this week, but it'll take a combination of wins and losses by other teams to do so.

First, the Eagles have to win or tie on Sunday. Here's what else has to happen.

1. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie

2. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

3. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss

4. PHI win + TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie

5. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

6. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss

7. PHI tie + ATL loss + SEA-ARI tie

8. PHI tie + ATL loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

9. PHI tie + TB loss + SEA-ARI tie

10. PHI tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

Eagles inactive list for Sunday against Carolina

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be back on the field Sunday after missing two games with a hamstring injury, and Darius Slay is also active after missing Week 13 with a concussion.

But the Birds will be without safety Reed Blankenship (concussion) and punt returner/wide receiver Britain Covey (neck injury). Safety Sydney Brown, offensive lineman Nick Gates, guard Trevor Keegan, tackle Darian Kinnard and third QB Tanner McKee are also on Philadelphia's inactive list.