Eagles fans are excited for rest of the season after Week 1 victory over Detroit Lions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans are excited about the Birds' first win. Sunday marks the first win of the season and fans were able to watch the game at the Linc's kick off party.

As the Eagles got ready to take on the Lions in Detroit, fans at the Linc were fired up.

"We came to preseason, so we were excited to come back," Michelle Laurel said. "We've been yelling for Eagles all morning, so we're excited to be here."

Spirits were high before the game. Fans walking out on the field chanting in anticipation.

Many made a quick stop at the team's locker room before the watch party.

"They have a Super Bowl trophy in here. I want to put that out there. A Super Bowl trophy," one man said.

Fans are hoping for one thing this season: a Super Bowl win.

Once the game started, emotions quickly changed after the Lions made the first touchdown.

After that initial disappointment, the Eagles pulled through and won Week 1.

"That is beautiful," an Eagles fan said.

Fans say this victory will hopefully set the tone for the rest of the season.

"We're ready to get past this game so we can keep going to game two," a fan said.

The Eagles won 38-35 and fans here are just excited for what's ahead.

And with this being my first Eagles game day experience, I will say I am now a big fan.