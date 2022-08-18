Philadelphia Department of Public Health releases monkeypox data dashboard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health released a monkeypox data dashboard on Thursday. The dashboard includes demographic information on monkeypox cases in Philadelphia and residents in the city that have been vaccinated against the virus.

The Health Department says its goal of the dashboard is to be as transparent as possible. The dashboard is one of the first jurisdictions in the country to report demographics on people who have monkeypox and vaccine recipients, according to a release.

The dashboard will be updated weekly on Mondays, except on holidays. In that case, the update will be pushed to Tuesday.

The early data shows that nearly 90% of the cases identify as cisgender male and about 50% of cases are between the ages of 30 and 39. Also, more than twice as many cases report their race as Black or African American than White.

The Health Department says more than 93% of vaccines have been administered to men, and 43% of those have been administered to residents between the ages of 30 and 39. According to the Health Department, 58% of vaccine doses have been administered to people who report their race as White.

Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said in a release the city will need to do a better job of vaccinating diverse neighborhoods.

"From early data on the vaccination campaign, we are seeing that despite multiple strategies in place to increase equity, disparities in vaccination remain," Bettigole said. "It appears from our experience with COVID-19 vaccination that we will need to set up partnership vaccine clinics in diverse neighborhoods in order to better reach Black high-risk Philadelphians. That will take funding, so we are advocating to federal agencies to fund this effort and, given the urgency, working to identify internal funds that we can pull temporarily to enable us to start while waiting for federal funding."

According to a release, the Health Department has taken steps to include members of the LGBTQ and Black and Brown communities in planning to vaccinate those most at risk.

Some of the ways the Health Department is hoping to expand the equity of monkeypox vaccination efforts is to meet with advocates to discuss overall response strategies.

The Health Department says they've been inviting individuals from the database that may be high risk and targeted zip codes from their case trends.

According to a release, the Health Department met with Philly Black Pride in order to promote city-operated vaccination clinics and allow them to reserve appointment slots at clinics for people referred by Philly Black Pride.

The city is allocating vaccine providers who care for diverse populations, including Bebashi and City Health Centers.

According to a release, discussions with other federally qualified health centers to further expand access is ongoing.

Click here to learn more about the dashboard.