Philadelphia students cheer for Dawn Staley after learning from her journey

As the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship tipped off Sunday night, a group of Philadelphia-area girls gathered at a Nicetown watch party — not only to cheer on University of South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley's Gamecocks, but also to celebrate lessons they've learned from the hometown hero.

"Commitment — commitment for sure," said 16-year-old Sydney Marshall about what she's learned from Staley's journey.

The party marked the final event of a six-week workshop called The Game Plan, Shaleah Laché Sutton, founder and president of Teach Black Girls and Serena Saunders, of PassionArt Design House.

The program was designed for Black girls to explore personal growth through the lens of basketball and the life of Staley — a coach and athlete who's shattered glass ceilings in the sport. Laché Sutton said they wanted to show the young women just how many barriers Staley has broken.

"She just is working in a male-dominated sport, and she continues to make history at all costs," Laché Sutton said. "As a coach and a player, she's a champion in both realms. And most people aren't that, especially as a woman … especially as a Black woman."

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the 2025 NCAA Div I Women's Championship Final Four game between Texas Longhorns and South Carolina Gamecocks on April 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"There's all these great teachable moments through the art of basketball," said co-facilitator Serena Saunders. "There's discipline, there's practice, there's teamwork, there's leadership."

Throughout the program, the girls studied the values that have guided Staley's career.

"I've learned about her compassion, her character," said 16-year-old Raniya Wescott.

During halftime of the championship game, 13-year-old Jihan Thomas-Willingham took to the court herself, dribbling a basketball in front of her peers. Her takeaway?

"Communication, dedication and commitment," she said.

While Staley's team fell short of a championship win this year, the girls said they're walking away with lessons that will stick with them long after the final buzzer.

"Just stay true to yourself," Marshall said.